Artan Hoxha: The budget brings no benefits to citizens, Rama mocks pensioners; the opposition should have challenged the propaganda in Parliament

In an interview with “Prime News24,” journalist Artan Hoxha criticized the day’s budget debate in Parliament, as well as the clash between Prime Minister Edi Rama and Democratic Party leader Sali Berisha.

Hoxha said he had looked forward to a direct confrontation between the two politicians, but that the session resembled meetings where only one side speaks. According to him, Rama left when Berisha entered, and the situation then played out in reverse.

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The journalist noted that the governing majority was in a more advantageous position, as the Democratic Party’s parliamentary group was divided and some of its members had been expelled. He said Berisha had to face the situation without the group’s full support, and recalled that session chair Niko Peleshi decides who gets to speak in Parliament.

According to Hoxha, citizens were expecting clear answers about how the budget would affect their lives, not propaganda from the prime minister.

“The problem is that the budget does not serve citizens or translate into benefits for them,” he said.

Hoxha also spoke about the baby bonus. He recalled that Parliament had previously scrapped the bonus for children of emigrants who were born outside Albania but registered in the country. In his view, the measure should have been retained because it encouraged people to register their children in Albania.

The journalist also criticized Rama’s remarks about pensioners. He said that instead of explaining the fiscal package and the budget, the prime minister was trying to paper over the problems with promises of bonuses.

“He has made our pensioners vegetarians; he has made them thin!” Hoxha said.

On the pay rises and bonuses for State Police officers, Hoxha said it was positive that they had received a raise, noting that their profession involves taking an oath before the flag. However, he objected to the way the bonus was awarded: he said officers had been promised a pay rise several times, and that it came at a time when the government needed their support during protests.

Hoxha claimed that only around 2,700 police officers had received the bonus, not all of them.

He also challenged Rama’s reasoning about Tirana’s towers and the 3% social housing quota. The prime minister had said the quota could not be met without building towers, while Hoxha questioned where the money financing the capital’s high-rise buildings came from.

“These towers contain hundreds of millions of euros from drug trafficking. Who builds those towers? They aren’t built by people with 200 olive trees,” he said.

According to the journalist, Tirana has been covered in concrete, and the government is only now bringing up the social housing quota, even though it has existed for six years. He asked whether anyone could name a tower where 3% of the space had actually been made available to vulnerable groups.

Hoxha also criticized the opposition, saying it should have been better prepared to challenge and dismantle the prime minister’s statements. He said the governing majority’s approval of the budget was expected, but the opposition should have confronted the government’s arguments and offered citizens an alternative.

Speaking about the protests and public discontent, Hoxha noted that Parliament had been surrounded by protesters even during sessions that, in his view, were less significant than that day’s debate on the budget.

He accused Rama of provoking and mocking protesters while also speaking about dialogue.

“All this widespread public discontent is not being translated into action. That is the advantage Rama is using today,” Hoxha said.

Returning to an earlier protest, the journalist mentioned the deployment of RENEA forces and claimed that on that day all police units had been mobilized to protect the prime minister’s office.

“Another 15 minutes and the protesters would have entered the prime minister’s office, but they didn’t know the police had been overwhelmed,” Hoxha concluded.