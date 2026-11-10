Around 150,000 toys from China stopped at the border for failing to meet safety standards

Around 150,000 toys from China stopped at the border for failing to meet safety standards

Around 150,000 children’s toys imported from China have been barred from entering the Kosovo market because they did not meet safety standards.

The products were identified during inspections carried out in recent days at customs checkpoints by the Central Market Surveillance Inspectorate (IQMT) and Kosovo Customs. The inspections found that the toys did not meet legal requirements.

Të lidhura

None found

IQMT said the toys did not meet the essential requirements of Regulation No. 02/2017 on toy safety.

The inspections were part of a joint market surveillance initiative in CEFTA member countries aimed at preventing unsafe products from entering the market.

IQMT warned that toys that do not comply with standards under current legislation may pose a serious risk to children’s health and safety.

The Ministry of Industry, Entrepreneurship, Trade and Innovation said it would continue, through the inspectorate, to inspect products seeking to enter the Kosovo market in order to protect consumers.


Shtuar 10.11.2026 12:33

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