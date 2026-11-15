Arlinda Zekaj sought protection before she was killed: Failings uncovered by inspection in Peja

Arlinda Zekaj was killed on October 25, 2026, at her home in Vitomirica, Peja, minutes after returning from the police station. Her killing prompted reactions and investigations not only into the circumstances of the crime, but also into how institutions had handled her case.

Before she was killed, Zekaj had repeatedly sought protection from the authorities. She had reported domestic violence and said she feared for her life. Her former brother-in-law, Albert Sylaj, is suspected of killing her.

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On October 22, 2026, three days before the killing, Zekaj approached Lumturije Vuçetaj, the chief prosecutor at the Basic Prosecution Office in Peja, to raise concerns about her safety and request intervention. On October 23, a police investigator asked police leaders in Peja to have patrols visit her every day and maintain regular contact with her because of family tensions.

On October 25, the day she was killed, Zekaj again notified police that her husband had violated a protection order. Following her report, her husband was detained for 48 hours. Minutes after returning from the police station, she was killed in her home.

After the killing, investigators also focused on the actions or inaction of officials responsible for the case. On November 14, 2026, the Ministry of Labour, Family and the Values of the Liberation War published the findings of an extraordinary inspection of the Centre for Social Work in Peja.

The report identified shortcomings and violations in the handling of Arlinda Zekaj’s case: failure to meet court deadlines, a lack of monitoring and failure to follow standard case-management procedures. One finding concerned a delay in submitting a report requested by the court. A ruling dated September 24 had set a seven-day deadline, but the report was submitted on October 5.

According to the Inspectorate, the case manager had not attended the October 5 court hearing, and no reason for her absence had been recorded. The Centre for Social Work had also failed to carry out the monitoring required after receiving a court ruling dated September 7, even though it was responsible for acting without a specific court order.

The inspection found that forms documenting contacts and work carried out on the case had not been completed, there was no Individual Service Plan, and the head of Social Services had not provided professional supervision of the case manager’s work.

In response to these violations, the Inspection Division recommended that the mayor of Peja take disciplinary measures against the case manager, T. G., and the head of Social Services, D. K. The ministry also called for an urgent increase in licensed professional staff at the Peja Centre for Social Work, taking into account the number of cases and the area the centre covers.

Another recommendation called for the relocation of the Directorate for Social Welfare, specifically its director, A. B., to ensure the Centre for Social Work’s professional independence and a clear division of responsibilities between institutions. The ministry asked the Municipality of Peja to address the recommendations without delay and formally notify it of the measures taken.

After the report was published, the Municipality of Peja responded through the Centre for Social Work with an explanation of how the case had been handled. The centre said it had taken professional steps, including an initial intervention following a police request, the involvement of a social worker on 24-hour duty, field visits and an assessment of the family’s circumstances.

According to the centre, staff had spoken with parents and family members and had requested and obtained documents from educational and health institutions, including “The Cambridge School” and the Mental Health Centre in Peja. The centre said it had also taken part in proceedings at the Basic Court in Peja, where it presented professional assessments of the child’s condition and needs.

The Centre for Social Work described the Inspectorate’s findings as matters requiring administrative, organizational and procedural improvements. It said it would take the recommendations seriously and act to complete the documentation, meet deadlines and strengthen professional supervision.

The killing has prompted further institutional action. The Kosovo Police Inspectorate recommended the suspension of 11 police officers, while the investigations expanded to include institutional responsibility. A parliamentary inquiry commission has also been established to examine the actions and inaction of the institutions responsible.

With the publication of the report on the Peja Centre for Social Work, attention has returned to how the authorities responded to Arlinda Zekaj’s requests for protection and to the responsibility of the officials who handled her case. The ministry’s recommendations are expected to form the basis for further action on the shortcomings identified in the centre’s operations.