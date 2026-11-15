Russia invests more than 2 trillion rubles in anti-aging research, with Putin’s daughter in a key role

Russia has launched a research program aimed at significantly extending human life and, at a later stage, overcoming the biological limits of aging. Moscow plans to invest more than 2 trillion rubles in studies of cell regeneration, anti-aging treatments and the creation of human organs in laboratories.

Maria Vorontsova, the eldest daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin and an endocrinologist, has a central role in the initiative. The plan she has presented has two stages: first, increasing life expectancy to 85 to 90 years; then, intervening to overcome the natural limitations of the human body.

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At a recent forum at the Skolkovo School of Management in Moscow, Vorontsova spoke of a possible scientific breakthrough that, in her words, would make it possible to “cheat God or nature.”

Vorontsova heads the Institute of Medical Research and Education at Moscow State University and takes part in scientific projects funded by the Russian state. She is among the leading figures in the country’s genetics and longevity programs.

Putin has not publicly identified her by name as his daughter. In 2022, however, after the invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Vorontsova, describing her as a leader of Kremlin-funded genetic research programs.

In 2025, the Russian Science Foundation awarded her a grant of 30 million rubles to establish a laboratory that will study cell regeneration and the aging process.

The first stage of her strategy relies on harnessing the body’s natural abilities to achieve a lifespan of 85 to 90 years. Vorontsova emphasizes healthy eating, regular medical checkups and the development of good habits from childhood.

In the second stage, the aim is to change the biological processes that determine aging. According to Vorontsova, progress could come within the next decade or two, although science still faces major limitations. One difficulty is that aging is not officially classified as a disease, which hampers the development and approval of drugs to treat it.

The longevity program is part of a broader strategy promoted by Vladimir Putin. In February 2024, he announced the national program “New Technologies for Health Preservation,” which began to be implemented in 2025. The “Long and Active Life” initiative was launched alongside it. More than 2 trillion rubles have been allocated for the two programs.

Some of that money will go toward genetic research and the development of an experimental treatment called an “anti-aging vaccine.” Russian Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education Denis Sekirinsky has explained that the method aims to block a gene linked to the changes cells undergo as they age. Russian authorities have set a goal for the programs to save 175,000 lives by 2030.

At the same time, Russian scientists are testing advanced ways to create human tissues and organs. An investigation published in May by The Wall Street Journal reported on work using 3D bioprinting to produce living tissue and on studies of growing human organs inside miniature pigs.

Researchers say they have printed human cartilage and a mouse thyroid gland. The ultimate goal is for the technology to make it possible to replace human organs by 2030. The Kremlin confirmed to the American newspaper that several research institutions are involved in state-backed scientific programs.

Also in 2025, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Russia aims to begin producing an anti-aging drug during the 2028–2030 period.

The effort to extend life is taking place as Russia faces heavy human losses in the war in Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian armed forces, more than 54,000 Russian soldiers were killed or wounded in October of this year alone.

The contrast between the war and the goal of saving 175,000 lives by 2030 was also noted by the independent Russian outlet Meduza. In 2024, it compared that goal with estimates at the time that more than 120,000 Russian soldiers had died in the war.

Since then, the figures have risen significantly. The British Ministry of Defence estimated that, by early September, the number of Russian soldiers killed and wounded had exceeded half a million. Data from Russia’s state statistics agency, Rosstat, meanwhile, indicate more than 450,000 war-related deaths under the broader estimate cited by the publication.

Despite this, Putin has set targets for average life expectancy in Russia: from the currently reported 74.2 years, it should rise to 78 years by 2030 and 81 years by 2036. The gap between the sexes remains pronounced. Russian men live an average of about 68 years, significantly less than men in the United States and most Western European countries.

Putin’s interest in technologies for regenerating the body and in anti-aging treatments dates back years, according to The Wall Street Journal. A conversation between him and Chinese President Xi Jinping was picked up by an open microphone during a military parade in Beijing in September 2025.

The two leaders discussed extending human life. Xi said that people once rarely reached 70, whereas today someone that age is still seen as young. Putin mentioned advances in biotechnology, the repeated replacement of organs and the possibility of immortality. Xi added that people could live to 150 during this century.

Another important figure in the Russian program is physicist Mikhail Kovalchuk, head of the Kurchatov Institute, one of the country’s leading research centers. He is the brother of banker Yuri Kovalchuk, considered one of Putin’s closest allies.

Mikhail Kovalchuk also oversees a federal program to develop genetic research in which Maria Vorontsova participates. He believes science will be able to repair and replace parts of the human body. In his view, although it is difficult to speak of immortality, the ability to repair the body will improve greatly. A source close to the Kremlin, cited by Meduza in 2024, closely linked the life-extension initiative to Kovalchuk’s personal interest in eternal life.

The substantial funding has not dispelled the doubts of some Russian doctors and researchers. They question the scientific basis for the stated goals, noting that the research promoted by Putin’s associates has so far produced few peer-reviewed papers in leading international scientific journals.

Alexander Ostrovsky, a Russian researcher who left the country after the invasion of Ukraine, told The Wall Street Journal that without scientific publications, there can be no talk of genuine results. He raised the possibility that some researchers may be making Putin the promises he wants to hear to secure funding for their projects.

It remains unclear whether Russia’s multibillion-ruble investments in extending life and combating aging will yield concrete scientific advances or remain promises of an uncertain future.