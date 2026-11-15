KFOR warns of increased military presence during exercise at Vrella Camp

In the coming days, the Kosovo Force (KFOR) will hold the “Golden Sabre” military exercise at Vrella Camp as part of its regular training.

The Kosovo Police, EULEX and the Kosovo Security Force (KSF) will also take part, each according to its role in security.

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KFOR said that while the exercise is underway, nearby residents may see more military personnel and vehicles in the area.

The statement said the exercise aims to improve coordination, cooperation and interoperability among the participants, strengthening their ability to work together effectively.