US meets representatives of Serbia’s Student List: We expect the Strategic Dialogue to continue

US Assistant Secretary of State Brendan Hanrahan met with representatives of the Student List in Serbia, the US Embassy in Belgrade announced. According to the embassy, he congratulated them on their election result and discussed opportunities for future cooperation.

In a statement, the diplomatic mission said the United States is ready to work with Serbia’s next leadership to advance shared priorities. Washington also expressed its expectation that the Strategic Dialogue between the two countries would continue and that their bilateral partnership would be further strengthened.

Të lidhura None found

Hanrahan’s meeting comes as Serbia prepares for a change of government following the October 25 parliamentary elections. The Student List secured the majority needed to form a government, winning 140 of the 250 seats in parliament. The list led by former president Aleksandar Vučić won 103 seats.

The result ended the long-standing rule of Vučić’s Serbian Progressive Party, which had governed since 2012. The students’ victory followed a wave of protests against corruption and a lack of accountability.

The transfer of power is also expected to test Serbian foreign policy. Under Vučić, Serbia sought to maintain relations with the West while retaining close ties with Russia and China.