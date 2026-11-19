Finance Minister Hekuran Murati responded today to the opposition’s criticism of the executive’s social and economic approach, emphasizing that during their governance, employment opportunities have been created, alongside financial support for various groups of citizens.

During the discussion of the 2027 budget bill in the Assembly of Kosovo, Murati said the executive has focused on children and pensioners, while jobs and conditions for employment have been opened for people who can work.

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He said the number of employed people has increased by 100,000 during the current mandate, from 350,000 to 450,000, adding that in parallel with this employment expansion, wages have also increased.

Responding to Abdixhiku, Murati pointed out that it had been said that citizens should not be supported, but conditions for employment should be created; nevertheless, according to him, the government has managed to do both. He specified that assistance has been directed toward groups that are not part of the labor market, namely the 0-16 age group and pensioners, while employment opportunities have been created for those who are able to work. According to him, when they took office there were 350,000 employed people, whereas now there are 450,000; such an increase, he stressed, has not been recorded under any previous government. Murati added that alongside the increase in jobs there have been wage increases and challenges, including inflation, because Kosovo has adopted the euro and does not print its own currency, and is therefore exposed to this phenomenon.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Albin Kurti presented to lawmakers today the draft law on Kosovo’s budget allocations for 2027, which amounts to 4.27 billion euros.

He announced that this draft budget also envisages increased financial support for the defense teams of four former leaders of the Kosovo Liberation Army, who are facing judicial proceedings in The Hague.

Kurti also addressed wage policies in the public sector and said that for 2027 the payment of a 13th salary is planned, while from July 1 the wage coefficient will go to 120 euros.

Likewise, the prime minister announced a gradual doubling of child allowances; this process will be implemented in four phases with increases of 25 percent, starting from January 1, 2027.

In the area of capital investments, Kurti stressed that for the first time more than one billion euros have been planned for this category, with the aim of developing and transforming the country’s infrastructure.

He also presented a new initiative for the creation of a national airline, which aims to expand Kosovo’s air connections and offer more travel opportunities.

The 2027 draft budget was approved by the Government of Kosovo on November 2 and has been sent to the Assembly for review and approval. It is around 300 million euros higher than the initial 2026 budget.