Koci addresses the Constitutional Court over the presidential vote after midnight

Koci addresses the Constitutional Court over the presidential vote after midnight

Lawyer Arianit Koci announced that he had submitted a filing to the Constitutional Court concerning what he considers to be the failure to implement the judgments in cases KO256/26 and KO258/26.

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According to Koci, the Constitutional Court had ruled that the procedure for electing the president had to be concluded by October 6, 2026. However, he claims that the voting continued after midnight.

The lawyer referred to Article 226 of the judgment, emphasizing that it also sets out the legal consequence if the deadline is not respected, namely the dissolution of the Assembly.

In his statement, Koci said that the decisions of the Constitutional Court are binding and that failure to implement them undermines the functioning of the state and society.

“Today I submitted to the Constitutional Court a notification regarding the failure to implement the judgment in cases KO256/26 and KO258/26,” he said.

“The court had clearly determined that the procedure for electing the president had to be completed by October 6, 2026. According to publicly available data, the voting continued after midnight,” Koci continued.

He added that Article 226 of the judgment establishes the dissolution of the Assembly as the legal consequence of failing to respect the deadline.

“The decisions of the Constitutional Court are binding. Without their implementation, there is no state or society,” he concluded.


Shtuar 7.10.2026 09:41

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