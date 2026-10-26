Albulena Haxhiu to pay an official visit to North Macedonia tomorrow

Speaker of the Assembly Albulena Haxhiu will travel tomorrow, October 27, to North Macedonia, where she will be welcomed at a state ceremony by her counterpart, Afrim Gashi.

During her stay in the country, Haxhiu will hold a bilateral meeting with Gashi, while the agenda also includes meetings with North Macedonia’s President, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, and Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.

Të lidhura None found

The official program also includes meetings with the mayors of municipalities with an Albanian majority, as well as a visit to the Museum of Contemporary Art.