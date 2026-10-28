VIDEO/ Students reject him, Rama again invites young people to dialogue

VIDEO/ Students reject him, Rama again invites young people to dialogue

This Wednesday, Prime Minister Edi Rama once again repeated his invitation to hold a dialogue with the students. However, Rama has not moved the stone table, which he has left outside the Prime Minister’s Office for days, bearing signs calling for dialogue.

Rama’s invitation has been rejected for more than a week by students and lecturers, who see no reason to speak or engage in dialogue with the prime minister.

Të lidhura

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The rejection comes after police violence at the protests, where a 28-year-old man was shot in the eye with a rubber bullet on Saturday.


Shtuar 28.10.2026 08:31

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