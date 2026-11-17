Washington steps up efforts for peace in Ukraine as Witkoff and Kushner hold talks in Berlin

The U.S. administration is stepping up diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine, intensifying communication with Kyiv, European governments and Moscow. As part of this initiative, U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner are expected to meet Ukrainian and European officials in Berlin on Thursday.

According to U.S. media reports citing an administration official quoted by Axios, the talks will focus on security guarantees for Ukraine and a plan for the country’s economic recovery after the conflict ends.

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The meeting in the German capital comes a week after Witkoff and Kushner asked Moscow to present concrete proposals for a new security framework in postwar Europe. Washington views the initiative as part of efforts to create conditions that could lead to a peace agreement.

The U.S. official said one of the main aims of the discussions in Berlin is to develop mechanisms that would prevent Russia from launching another attack on Ukraine. The agenda is also expected to include measures to rebuild the Ukrainian economy.

Witkoff and Kushner have been in frequent contact with Ukrainian and European representatives while maintaining parallel communications with Moscow. The U.S. administration has presented the Berlin meeting and Trump’s visit to China as part of the same coordinated diplomatic effort.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller have also been briefed on developments in the negotiations.

Contacts with the Kremlin have also intensified. Last Thursday, Witkoff and Kushner met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. On Monday, they held another conversation with Yuri Ushakov, Putin’s foreign policy adviser, to discuss the next steps in the negotiation process.

Axios reported last week that the United States had asked Russia to present a proposal on European security, including concrete measures to ease tensions.

European governments, however, remain skeptical about Moscow’s willingness to implement any potential agreement. Washington had hoped that easing some sanctions on Russian oil would prompt concessions from the Kremlin, but President Putin has continued to reject a ceasefire.

The direct involvement of European countries in negotiations with Russia remains another point of disagreement.

Witkoff and Kushner have said Moscow agreed to allow European representatives to take part in the talks. But Ushakov denied on Monday that any such agreement had been reached, confirming that differences between Washington and Moscow remain unresolved.

Diplomatic attention is also expected to turn to China, where Donald Trump is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The White House chief has said he intends to discuss the war in Ukraine with both leaders.

Developments in the coming days will show whether this new wave of diplomatic contacts will produce concrete progress toward a peace agreement.