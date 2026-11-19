Scandal of the theft of 700,000 euros at Durrës Post Office, journalist Klodiana Lala: role of Socialist Party MP Etleva Budini is being investigated!

Well-known journalist Klodiana Lala has provided details about the case of the theft of 700,000 euros from the Durrës Post Office, which has now been transferred to SPAK.

According to the journalist, there are suspicions that Socialist Party MP Etleva Budini, who held the director’s post until 2025, is also involved in this scandal.

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Lala stated that, alongside the theft charge, SPAK has also added that of a structured criminal group.

“SPAK took this case from the Durrës Prosecution Office, which after the investigations concluded that it was not competent to continue the investigation because it suspected that it was dealing with a structured criminal group and that persons with parliamentary immunity were also implicated. For these reasons, the Durrës Prosecution Office transferred it to SPAK, and the latter has registered criminal proceedings.

“The available data show that there are suspicions that Socialist Party MP Etleva Budini, who headed this branch until March 2025, is implicated in this scandal, and her role is being investigated. Alongside the theft charge, SPAK has also added the charge of a structured criminal group, because there are suspicions that it is not only a few ordinary employees, but also other persons involved, and that they acted as a structured criminal group,” Lala said.

We recall that earlier, as part of the investigations, former branch director Elisabeta Mataj, former finance chief Valbona Duni, and cashier Paola Dana were arrested.