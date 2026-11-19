Tirana International Airport is experiencing a record flow of travelers, marking unprecedented figures during the month of November.

In just the first 10 days of the month, around 300 thousand passengers have passed through the airport, while November 1 registered a historic record with 38,670 passengers and 226 flights in arrivals and departures.

Të lidhura None found

Faced with the continuous growth of air traffic, TIA has launched a major transformation project, with an investment of 40 million euros, aimed at improving infrastructure and coping with ever-larger flows of travelers.

The works have been organized in such a way as not to disrupt the airport’s activity during the day. Specifically, from November 9 to 27, interventions will be carried out over 12 working nights, ensuring the normal continuation of flights.

In this project, 380 professionals are engaged, including 50 engineers, while 130 trucks, 12 excavators, 30 concrete mixers, and modern asphalt plants have been made available to them.

Intensive work day and night aims to accelerate the airport’s transformation and create better conditions for coping with rising demand.

With these investments, Tirana Airport aims to be ready for even larger passenger flows and new records in the future.