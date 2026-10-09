Explosion involving explosive material at a home in Kamëz, initial details

In the early hours of the morning, an explosion involving explosive material occurred at a home in Kamëz. According to police, the explosive material had been placed in the perimeter wall of the home, which is owned by a man identified by the initials Xh. K., approximately 55 years old.

Të lidhura None found

According to police, the explosion damaged the perimeter wall and a parked vehicle owned by the 55-year-old’s son.

Meanwhile, the investigative team is at the scene and continuing its work to clarify the circumstances, as well as identify and apprehend the perpetrator or perpetrators.

Police statement:

On 09.10.2026, at around 05:05, a quantity of suspected explosive material was placed in the perimeter wall of the home of a man identified by the initials Xh. K., approximately 55 years old, in Neighborhood No. 1, Bathore. The material subsequently exploded.

As a result, only material damage was caused to the perimeter wall of the home and to a vehicle parked near its entrance, owned by the 55-year-old’s son.

The investigative team is continuing its work to clarify the circumstances of the incident, as well as identify and apprehend the perpetrator or perpetrators.