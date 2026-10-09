Explosion involving explosive material at a home in Kamëz, initial details

Explosion involving explosive material at a home in Kamëz, initial details

In the early hours of the morning, an explosion involving explosive material occurred at a home in Kamëz. According to police, the explosive material had been placed in the perimeter wall of the home, which is owned by a man identified by the initials Xh. K., approximately 55 years old.

Të lidhura

None found

According to police, the explosion damaged the perimeter wall and a parked vehicle owned by the 55-year-old’s son.

Meanwhile, the investigative team is at the scene and continuing its work to clarify the circumstances, as well as identify and apprehend the perpetrator or perpetrators.

Police statement:

On 09.10.2026, at around 05:05, a quantity of suspected explosive material was placed in the perimeter wall of the home of a man identified by the initials Xh. K., approximately 55 years old, in Neighborhood No. 1, Bathore. The material subsequently exploded.

As a result, only material damage was caused to the perimeter wall of the home and to a vehicle parked near its entrance, owned by the 55-year-old’s son.

The investigative team is continuing its work to clarify the circumstances of the incident, as well as identify and apprehend the perpetrator or perpetrators.


Shtuar 9.10.2026 09:00

Tags: , , , , , ,
Ukraine faces a new debate: Has the time come for negotiations with Russia?

Ukraine faces a new debate: Has the time come for negotiations with Russia?
A 2,100-year-old ship carrying thousands of exceptionally well-preserved luxury ceramic vessels discovered off Turkey

A 2,100-year-old ship carrying thousands of exceptionally well-preserved luxury ceramic vessels discovered off Turkey
Clashes in parliament over territorial reform: Socialist Party group seeks 60-day suspension for Bardhi and Balliu

Clashes in parliament over territorial reform: Socialist Party group seeks 60-day suspension for Bardhi and Balliu
Euro weakens sharply against the dollar, fueling concerns about a new financial crisis

Euro weakens sharply against the dollar, fueling concerns about a new financial crisis
Meeting in Istanbul between Shasivari and the Turkish president: “With the friend of our country, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Meeting in Istanbul between Shasivari and the Turkish president: “With the friend of our country, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Durmishi: New methodology for the consumer basket reflects households’ actual spending

Durmishi: New methodology for the consumer basket reflects households’ actual spending
Petrit Ajeti briefs President Shiroka Pula on the national security situation

Petrit Ajeti briefs President Shiroka Pula on the national security situation
ERO does not review private suppliers’ licenses, but puts KEK on the agenda

ERO does not review private suppliers’ licenses, but puts KEK on the agenda