After meeting Putin, Kushner and Witkoff meet Zelensky in Dublin

After meeting Putin, Kushner and Witkoff meet Zelensky in Dublin

U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, headed straight to Dublin to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin.

Zelensky was in the Irish capital to attend the European Summit.

Të lidhura

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The discussions are focused on the possibility of peace in Ukraine. They follow talks on Tuesday and Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, which marked the first direct contact between Kyiv and Moscow since February.

Earlier, Steve Witkoff described the discussions with the Russian leader as “useful.” Both sides also agreed to hold further meetings.


Shtuar 13.11.2026 08:52

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