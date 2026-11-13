Drug use rises alarmingly, a serious problem for 79 percent of the population

Illegal drug use is a serious problem for 79% of Albanians, while nearly two in three people believe it has increased over the past five years.

According to the latest survey by the European Union Drugs Agency (EUDA), published in November 2026, 38% of respondents in Albania consider drug use a very serious problem in the area where they live, while 41% consider it a serious problem.

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Only 12% think it is not a very serious problem, and 5% say it is not a problem at all.

This high level of concern is accompanied by a perception that drug use has become more widespread in recent years. Around 34% of Albanians think drug use in their area has increased greatly compared with five years ago, while 30% believe it has increased somewhat.

In total, 64% of respondents perceive an increase in drug use, compared with 21% who think the situation has remained unchanged. Only 7% believe drug use has declined, while 8% did not answer.

The figures reflect widespread concern about drug use in Albanian communities. However, the survey measures public perceptions, not the actual number of users or the quantities of drugs consumed.

Albania is among the European countries with the highest levels of concern about drug use. By comparison, an average of six in ten European Union residents consider drug use a serious problem in their area, compared with nearly eight in ten in Albania.

Drug trafficking is also seen as a serious problem in Albania. Around 79% of respondents consider drug trafficking a serious or very serious problem in their community, well above the European Union average of 60%.

Europe

According to EUDA, differences between European countries are considerable. In the European Union, the share of people who consider drug use a serious problem ranges from 44% in Denmark to 78% in Cyprus.

Among the non-EU countries included in the survey, North Macedonia has an even higher level of concern, at 85%.

Across Europe, concerns about drug use and distribution are particularly linked to their effects on health and public safety.

Around 39% of EU residents rank mental health problems, including psychosis and suicide, among their main drug-related health concerns.

Another 30% are concerned about the effects of new, potent synthetic drugs.

For public safety, the leading concern is the involvement of children and teenagers in drug trafficking, cited by 30% of Europeans, followed by drug-related violence and crime at 27%, and driving under the influence of drugs at 26%.

The survey also highlights a perception that drugs are relatively easy to obtain.

In the European Union, 48% of people think they could obtain cannabis within 24 hours, while the figure for cocaine and MDMA is around one-third.

Young people aged 15–24 report a greater perception of availability than older age groups.

As for measures to reduce problems related to drug use, 45% of Europeans support stronger police action against trafficking and distribution, while 43% want more support to help people with addictions reintegrate into work and everyday life.

The EUDA survey was conducted from June 24 to July 16, 2026, with 95,883 respondents aged 15 and over in 36 European countries, including Albania.

It aims to identify public perceptions of drug use and trafficking, their effects on communities and ways to address the problem./Monitor