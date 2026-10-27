After election defeat, Brazilian authorities revoke Senator Flavio Bolsonaro’s passports

After he failed to comply with a Supreme Court order to hand over his documents by the deadline, Brazilian authorities revoked Senator Flavio Bolsonaro’s passports. The measure was taken as part of an investigation into suspected money laundering, an accusation the senator denies.

Federal police are trying to determine whether Bolsonaro left Brazil after the deadline to hand over his passports expired. A police source cited by “BBC News Brasil” said border crossings are being checked to verify whether the senator may have traveled to Argentina.

Të lidhura None found

However, Argentine authorities told the BBC they have no records showing that Flavio Bolsonaro entered Argentine territory through any border crossing.

Brazil’s Supreme Court gave the senator 24 hours on Monday to hand over his passports to police. The order was issued as part of the investigation into suspected money laundering. Bolsonaro had previously said he did not plan to leave the country and would remain in Brazil to lead the opposition to his left-wing rival, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The 45-year-old senator is also being investigated over suspected corruption related to the financing of a film about his father, former President Jair Bolsonaro. The latter has been convicted of plotting a coup and is under house arrest.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court also asked police to investigate Flavio Bolsonaro’s election campaign amid suspicions that it may have been financed by foreign sources.

Flavio Bolsonaro suffered a heavy defeat in Sunday’s presidential runoff, losing to incumbent President Lula da Silva. According to reported results, Lula won 51.79% of the vote, while Bolsonaro received 48.21%.

Despite the result, Bolsonaro has not conceded defeat and has called for the election to be annulled. He claims he was disadvantaged by the voting process being extended by two hours on election day, although both parties had requested the change in schedule.

Bolsonaro described the decision as a “dirty maneuver.” The Liberal Party, which he represents, has accepted the election result but said the extension of voting hours should be investigated.

Brazilian authorities are continuing their efforts to determine the senator’s whereabouts and why he failed to hand over his passports. Meanwhile, investigations into campaign financing and suspected money laundering are ongoing.