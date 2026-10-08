Famous CNN journalist Isa Soares highlights protest in Albania: Citizens have continued to raise their voices for 130 days!

The citizens’ protest in Albania, which has continued for 130 days, has once again attracted the attention of international media and journalists.

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This time, it was renowned CNN journalist and presenter Isa Soares who highlighted the protest by sharing footage of Albanian citizens’ rallies on her official Instagram profile.

The CNN presenter published footage broadcast by News24, the television station that has followed and continuously covered the citizens’ protest, which has now entered its 130th day.

In her post featuring the News24 footage, Isa Soares accompanied the images with the message:

“In Albania, protesters continue to come out and raise their voices… Day 130.”

Through this post, the well-known CNN journalist brought the continuation of the protest in Albania to the attention of her international followers, highlighting the resilience of citizens who have been taking to the streets for more than four months to express their dissatisfaction and demands for the Prime Minister and the Rama government to step down.