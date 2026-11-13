Absence of prosecutor and Donika Veseli postpones hearing in Xhevat Krasniqi case

The trial of former University of Prishtina professor Xhevat Krasniqi, who is accused of sexually harassing female students at the Faculty of Medicine, did not go ahead. The next hearing was scheduled for December 24 at 09:30.

Judge Bujar Ahmeti said the state prosecutor and the complainant, Donika Veseli, were absent. He said the prosecutor had given no reason for the absence and that the hearing could not proceed without them.

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This would have been the first trial hearing after nine sessions scheduled during September and October were postponed at the request of several parties to the proceedings.

Krasniqi was reported for sexual harassment by 27 female students at the Faculty of Medicine. The Prishtina Prosecutor’s Office says the alleged acts took place from January 2022 to December 2023 inside the University of Prishtina’s Faculty of Medicine building.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, Krasniqi engaged in unethical nonverbal behavior of a sexually harassing nature intended to violate another person’s dignity. The indictment also highlights his position as a university professor and the authority he held over the complainants. Four complainants are named in the indictment.

On April 23, 2024, former UP rector Qerim Qerimi suspended Krasniqi from work for six months. After that period ended, on October 23, 2024, the current rector, Arben Hajrullahu, extended the suspension until the Prosecutor’s Office completes its investigation.