Activists throw ash on EU health commissioner in Brussels and warn: “This is the ash of people you will kill with pesticides

A rare event has occurred in Brussels: two activists threw a gray substance resembling ash over the European Commissioner for Health, Olivér Várhelyi.

The incident happened just as the European official was about to speak at the summit on the fight against cancer. Two protesters climbed onto the stage and threw the powder on him, interrupting the event.

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Foreign media report that the activists are part of the French organization “Cancer Colère”, which brings together people affected by cancer and survivors of the disease.

One of the activists declared: “I am a cancer patient and I am protesting against the Omnibus law.”

The other activist addressed the commissioner with these words: “These are the ashes of the people you will kill with pesticides.”

The protest is linked to the European Commission’s new proposals to change the rules on the authorization and use of pesticides in the European Union. The Commission argues that the changes aim to ease procedures for farmers, but numerous environmental and health organizations oppose the initiative, raising concerns about possible consequences for public health.

After the incident, Várhelyi brushed the powder from his clothes and continued his speech.

He reacted with the question: “What kind of people are you?”, adding that he was surprised that, in the name of cancer victims, the ashes of those who have lost their lives were being scattered.

Elisabetta Zanon, head of the European Cancer Organisation, also intervened in the hall, saying: “This goes beyond anything we could have imagined. We apologize.”

It is reported that more than 2,000 scientists have signed a letter calling for the proposal to be suspended until an independent assessment of its impact is carried out.

At the same time, more than 300 non-governmental organizations from 25 European countries have warned that they will protest against the initiative on 24 November, in front of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.