87-year-old’s death after eviction from home where she lived for over 70 years shocks Spain

Maricarmen Abascal, 87, has died after becoming one of the symbolic figures of Spain’s housing crisis. She was evicted from the apartment where she had lived for more than 70 years.

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The Madrid Tenants’ Union confirmed the news, noting that Abascal’s case had prompted strong public reactions and protests across the country.

On September 23, the elderly woman was forcibly removed from her home on a stretcher after she could no longer afford the rising rent.

Because of a legal issue, the landlord had been able to raise the monthly rent from 500 euros to 2,650 euros. Although the rent was later reduced to 1,650 euros, that amount was around 300 euros more than Abascal’s monthly pension.

After the eviction, the company that owns the apartment offered to let the 87-year-old return home at a lower rent. However, the agreement was not signed because Abascal had been hospitalized.

“We regret to announce that Maricarmen died today,” the Madrid Tenants’ Union said, describing her story as “a turning point in the history of this country.”

Her eviction sparked widespread outrage and turned the case into one of the most powerful symbols of Spain’s housing crisis. The protests increased pressure on the coalition government of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to approve emergency measures, but the bills were later rejected in Congress.

After these initiatives were rejected, tens of thousands of people protested in Spanish cities, calling for measures to tackle rising housing costs and greater protections for tenants.

The Madrid union said the agreement that would have allowed Abascal to return to her home came too late.

“A completely avoidable situation after a torturous process,” the organization said, adding that the price paid to reach this point “was far too high.”

After the announcement of the 87-year-old’s death, protesters gathered at Puerta del Sol, one of Madrid’s main squares, which had become a focal point for rallies against the housing crisis in recent days.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez offered his condolences to Maricarmen Abascal’s family.