63 Trepça miners trapped at level 11, Minister Rizvanolli provides an update on their condition

63 Trepça miners trapped at level 11, Minister Rizvanolli provides an update on their condition

A fault in the electrical equipment cut power to the Trepça mine, leaving 63 miners on the second shift trapped at level 11. The shift ends at 11 p.m.

Economy Minister Artane Rizvanolli said in a Facebook post that, according to Trepça management, the miners are in good health.

Të lidhura

None found

Technical teams are working to repair the fault and restore electricity. At the same time, preparations are underway to bring the miners out gradually through the emergency exit. Management is at the scene, where police and firefighters have also been present.


Shtuar 7.10.2026 22:27

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