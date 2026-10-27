76-year-old woman found dead in her home in Gjorče Petrov, violence suspected

76-year-old woman found dead in her home in Gjorče Petrov, violence suspected

A 76-year-old woman was found dead this morning in her home on Gjurčin Kokale Street, in the Gjorče Petrov neighborhood of Skopje.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Interior (MVR), the victim’s daughter found her, while an emergency physician determined that the body showed visible signs of violence.

Të lidhura

None found

Police were informed of the incident at 9:18 a.m. After arriving at the address, the teams inspected the scene and notified the public prosecutor.

By order of the prosecutor, the woman’s body was sent for an autopsy, which is expected to determine the cause of death.

The Skopje Department of Internal Affairs is continuing its work to fully clarify the case.


Shtuar 27.10.2026 14:33

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