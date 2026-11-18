According to Jordan Dimitrovski, chair of the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Commerce for Information and Communication Technologies (MASIT), artificial intelligence is used by 85% of information and communication technology (ICT) companies.

Speaking to “Lokalno,” he said its use in other sectors is more limited. However, IT companies aim to encourage wider use of artificial intelligence in daily work and business development.

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“Statistics show that more than 85% of IT professionals in the ICT industry use artificial intelligence and related tools. Use in other sectors may not yet be as widespread, but we need to encourage them to make greater use of this technology and increase their competitiveness in domestic and global markets,” Dimitrovski said.

The 21st MASIT conference, held today, is dedicated to artificial intelligence and its application in companies. Dimitrovski explained that discussions will focus on practical ways to use technologies, innovations and artificial intelligence, as well as their impact on business operations and development.

He said MASIT aims to strengthen the ICT sector while also serving as a driver of economic transformation and progress, and of companies’ competitiveness in the country.

Dimitrovski believes artificial intelligence will not replace IT engineers. He said new technologies have already brought about another category of programmers. Asked about the shortage of programmers and IT specialists, he said it is mainly related to qualifications and retraining, as well as young people leaving the country. However, he added, the movement goes both ways, and programmers also come from abroad to work in the country.

“In general, I can say that neighboring countries are also facing staff shortages as a result of technological changes,” Dimitrovski said.