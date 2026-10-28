Protests against Rama, Austrian media: Everyone is calling for the prime minister to resign! His government is embroiled in major corruption scandals

Austrian media outlet Die Presse has focused on the protests taking place in Tirana, reporting on the escalating clashes, public dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Edi Rama and corruption allegations.

The Austrian outlet writes that people have been taking to the streets since the spring, calling for the prime minister to step down. It also mentions the major corruption scandals in which his government has been implicated.

Të lidhura None found

“Dissatisfaction with social conditions and the vast gap between rich and poor are driving many people to take to the streets. In Tirana, however, it is difficult to find banners bearing written demands. But everyone agrees that Edi Rama should resign,” the Austrian outlet writes.

Die Presse also covers clashes between protesters and police, the use of tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons, and damage to businesses and urban infrastructure. The outlet also highlights the punitive measures the prime minister has threatened to impose on young people.

“The prime minister intends to toughen penalties for protest participants. Everyone now faces fines of more than 5,000 euros if the protests escalate into violence,” the article goes on to say.

The full article:

A loud bang rings out. A short while later, clouds of tear gas spread across central Tirana. An elderly man puts a gas mask over his face. Other protesters are wearing ski goggles, diving goggles or disposable masks. Otherwise, breathing becomes torture. When police fire tear-gas grenades, you have to move quickly in the opposite direction. The crowd scatters into the narrow, winding streets behind the central Skanderbeg Square.

A game of cat and mouse between protesters and security forces is being repeated every day in the Albanian capital. In the afternoon, people gather for a peaceful march through the center. Police disperse the crowd with tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons. The violence then escalates, often lasting late into the night.

Protests since the spring

Protest movements are currently shaking many European countries. In Albania, people have been taking to the streets since the spring. It all began with demonstrations against a planned construction project in a protected natural area, backed by the government of Prime Minister Edi Rama. The investor is Jared Kushner, son-in-law of US President Donald Trump. The protests have since broadened.

Lea is one of the participants. She has just returned from a long stay abroad. “I see my future in Albania,” says the 26-year-old. But, she says, many things here are not as they should be. “Living conditions, the healthcare system, wages, non-transparent deals.” Lea opposes the “sale of the country.”

The gap between rich and poor

Dissatisfaction with social conditions and the vast gap between rich and poor are driving many people to take to the streets. In Tirana, however, it is difficult to find banners bearing written demands.

But everyone agrees that Edi Rama should resign.

Rama has been prime minister of this country of 2.4 million people since 2013. Before that, he served for many years as mayor of Tirana. The sneaker-wearing politician became known for his unconventional approach to politics and creative policies for managing the city.

But during his time in office, several major corruption scandals have erupted, implicating senior government members and officials from his Socialist Party. Recently, these cases have been set in motion by the anti-corruption agency SPAK, whose successful operation is one of the conditions for the country’s accession to the EU.

“No other country is as corrupt as Albania,” says another protester. She points to her sunglasses.

“There are plainclothes police officers photographing protesters,” says the woman, who gives her name as Ledi.

She says the photographs are being used to put pressure on participants and their families.

The 48-year-old is also afraid of the consequences at her workplace, a public institution. She is standing near the Ministry of Education with four other women. Chants begin, and hundreds of people applaud. “Rama must resign,” the crowd roars.

Will the prime minister give in? “I’m afraid not,” says Ledi. “But I’m here to defend my dignity.”

Burned bus shelters

After a long period of peaceful protests, clashes in the streets are now happening almost every day. Participants have been beaten and arrested; police officers have been injured. Shops along the protest route through the city center have been set on fire. Bus shelters and rubbish bins have also gone up in flames.

“We are on your side. Don’t damage our business,” reads a message in the windows of shops, whose shutters have been lowered in advance for protection.

Rama has invited protesters to engage in dialogue. In a high-profile gesture, he placed chairs on the sidewalk in front of the prime minister’s office. But they were used only by groups of tourists stopping there during the day. Protesters, meanwhile, say it is too late for dialogue. On Sunday, they set the chairs on fire.

Severe penalties planned for protesters

The prime minister now intends to toughen penalties for protest participants. Everyone faces fines of more than 5,000 euros if the protests escalate into violence.

In Albania, where the average salary is just under 900 euros, according to official figures, that is an enormous sum. “Those calling for my resignation are mistaken if they think they can force it through violence or other means,” Rama said in a video message over the weekend.

“Rama’s dialogue means monologue”

The prime minister accuses protesters of wanting to sabotage the country’s EU accession. Albania aims to become an EU member by 2030. Many protesters, however, reject Rama’s accusations.

In their view, the EU is backing the wrong side and, in doing so, discrediting itself.

“Rama’s dialogue means monologue,” says a man. “He lives in his own world.”

Many of those taking to the streets here are unhappy that Brussels is sparing Rama from criticism. “I’m disappointed in the EU,” the man says. Abroad, the prime minister presents a reasonable face, but at home he behaves like a “dictator.” “The EU needs to wake up,” the man adds. Then he continues on his way.