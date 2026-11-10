VIDEO/ Storm in Brazil whips up huge waves on the Tapajós River, startling residents

VIDEO/ Storm in Brazil whips up huge waves on the Tapajós River, startling residents

The Tapajós River in Brazil took on the appearance of a rough sea after a powerful storm struck southwestern Pará state. Strong winds whipped up unusual waves on its surface.

The storm swept through the city of Itaituba on Monday evening. Heavy rain and powerful winds caused major turbulence on the river.

Të lidhura

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In footage recorded by residents, waves can be seen rising one after another, making the Tapajós look like a sea during a severe storm.

The force of the wind made navigation difficult and posed a particular risk to boats and other small vessels.

The Tapajós is one of the major tributaries in the Amazon basin. In some places, the river is wide enough for high-intensity winds to generate substantial waves.

The footage drew the attention of local media because of the force of the natural phenomenon and the river’s unusual resemblance to a rough sea.


Shtuar 10.11.2026 21:31

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