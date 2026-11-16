Sarah Longest, 36, was found dead Tuesday morning at Pinnacles Youth Park in Missouri, United States. Authorities believe she fell from a cliff about 15 meters high at approximately 10:15 a.m.

Longest was hiking when the accident happened. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office has questioned the person who was with her, as well as another witness.

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Emergency crews arrived at the scene immediately and tried to save her with medical treatment. Their efforts were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances of the incident remain under investigation. So far, authorities do not suspect foul play.

Her death has saddened her family, friends and colleagues. Sarah’s father wrote on social media that the pain of losing her was indescribable and that his daughter had left a great void in the hearts of many people. He added that he was incredibly proud to have been her father.

Her sister described it as an unimaginable week and recalled how close they were, as well as the time they had spent raising their children together.

The Independence Fire Department, where Longest served, posted a message of condolence and remembered her as a dedicated and valued member of the team.

She joined the department in March 2025 and worked as a firefighter and hazardous materials (HazMat) technician. Sarah was also part of the peer support team and took part in firefighters’ union activities.