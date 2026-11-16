A 19-year-old who was training in the British Royal Navy has been sentenced without being sent to prison for sexually harassing four female recruits. She followed the women into the showers and to bed.

Able Seaman Lacey White was sentenced at Bulford Military Court in Wiltshire, according to the Daily Mail. The court described her behavior as “obsessive,” while prosecutors said the victims felt “vulnerable” during basic training at HMS Raleigh in Cornwall.

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The court heard that White had followed a 17-year-old recruit around the base. After calling her a “good girl” and “beautiful,” White touched her in an intimate area, sexually assaulting her.

In another incident, White followed a recruit into the shower block and used the shower next to her, even though nine other showers were free. The prosecutor said that while the recruit was bent over, White pressed her backside against her for about five seconds.

The charges also included touching another recruit’s breasts, trying to enter the toilet she was using, and singing sexually explicit songs directed at her.

One of the victims said she had been underage at the time and had expected to be safe in the training environment. She said the experience had affected her mental health and that, although she had trusted the Royal Navy to protect her, she could not regain the sense of safety and innocence she had before.

White, who has since left the military, pleaded guilty on the morning of the trial to two sexual assaults and two charges of indecent conduct. Her lawyer, Ben Thompson, said she had joined the Royal Navy hoping to make lifelong friends but had “misread social cues.” He said White had been diagnosed with autism and had started taking antidepressants.

The court sentenced her to an 18-month community order, 160 days of unpaid work to be completed within 12 months, and a requirement to report to the police for five years as a sex offender.

The judge described White’s behavior toward the victims as divisive, humiliating and unfair. He said she had deliberately targeted them and that, although her neurodiversity had been taken into account, White knew what she was doing and that her actions were unacceptable. The judge added that if she were still in the military, she would have been dismissed immediately.