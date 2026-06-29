32-year-old man killed last night in Ferizaj identified

Ferizaj was shaken on Sunday evening by a serious incident in which a 32-year-old man lost his life as a result of gunshot wounds.

The victim has been identified as Florim Haxhidema, around 32 years old. He was found lifeless inside an apartment on the ninth floor of the “Intercon C1” building, on “Sejdi Sejdiu” Street in Ferizaj.

Të lidhura None found

According to initial information, he had a wound to the head, which is suspected to have been caused by a firearm. A pistol and a shell casing were found near the body, and they have been seized and sent for forensic examination.

The apartment where the crime took place is reported to be the property of Muhamet Begisholli.

In connection with this case, the Police and the Prosecutor’s Office have arrested two people, father and daughter, who are suspected of direct involvement in the serious killing.

Investigative sources say that, by decision of the State Prosecutor, Muhamet Begisholli, around 48 years old, and his daughter Arjeta Roshaj, around 24 years old, have been detained for 48 hours. Both are being investigated on suspicion of the criminal offense of “Aggravated Murder.”

At the time the incident occurred, his wife, Hanife Roshaj, as well as daughter Arjeta Roshaj, were also in the apartment. The latter sustained bodily injuries and was sent for treatment to the Psychiatry Ward at QKUK.

A 48-hour detention order has been issued for Arjeta Roshaj, while Hanife Roshaj is being treated in the capacity of a witness.

By order of the Prosecutor, the lifeless body of Florim Haxhidema has been sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for an autopsy. Meanwhile, investigations to fully clarify the case are still ongoing.

Media in Ferizaj have also published a photograph of the victim.