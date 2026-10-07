27-year-old arrested in Librazhd for selling cocaine and cannabis near schools

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in Librazhd as part of the “Relocation” police operation after allegedly selling narcotics divided into doses near educational institutions.

Të lidhura None found

E. C., a resident of Durrës, was taken into custody. According to police, he had been temporarily staying in Librazhd and frequently changing his place of residence in an effort to avoid detection and continue his suspected drug-selling activity.

During a physical search, police found dozens of suspected cocaine and Cannabis sativa doses prepared for sale. The vehicle driven by the 27-year-old was also seized; it was found that he was driving without a license.

NOTICE:

Librazhd/The “Relocation” operation has been successfully concluded. Another attempt to sell narcotics in doses near schools has been thwarted. A 27-year-old man from Durrës, who changed his temporary residences in Librazhd in order to sell doses of cocaine and cannabis, has been arrested.

The person accompanying him is under investigation after being found in possession of a bladed weapon. Doses of cocaine and cannabis, the vehicle driven by the arrested individual without a license, the bladed weapon (a knife), and three mobile phones were seized. Specialists from the Narcotics Investigation Section, in cooperation with specialists from the Operational Investigation Support Section, following the swift processing, under the direction of the Prosecutor’s Office, of information obtained through operational means, concluded the “Relocation” operation. As part of the operation, E. C., 27, was arrested in flagrante delicto, while M. T., 21, was prosecuted while at liberty.

Investigative actions indicate that the 27-year-old, a resident of Durrës, had been temporarily staying in Librazhd, where he frequently changed his place of residence in order to sell narcotics in doses near educational institutions. During physical searches, the 27-year-old was found in possession of quantities of suspected cocaine and Cannabis sativa, divided into dozens of doses ready for sale, while the 21-year-old accompanying him was found in possession of one bladed weapon (a knife). Further checks revealed that E. C. was driving the vehicle he used to distribute the doses without a license. The procedural materials were referred to the Prosecutor’s Office for further action.