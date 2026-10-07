Association of local elected officials appeals to the Council of Europe: Stop the unilateral alteration of municipality boundaries

The Association of Local Elected Officials has sent a letter to the Council of Europe and the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities, denouncing violations of constitutional procedures and the principles of the European Charter of Local Self-Government in the process of altering the boundaries of local government units.

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In the letter, the association expresses concern that the territorial reorganization process is being carried out unilaterally, without respecting consultations with citizens and without taking into consideration the positions of local councilors.

According to the association, 15 municipalities risk being merged or having their boundaries changed, while residents and elected local representatives have been sidelined in a process that directly affects the organization of local government and the interests of communities.

The association is calling on the Council of Europe and the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities to respond and intervene before the changes are approved by Parliament, arguing that once parliamentary approval is granted, it will be more difficult to prevent the damage that could be caused to communities.

In the letter addressed to European institutions, the association also presents evidence which, according to it, demonstrates that citizens and local councilors have been sidelined in the 15 municipalities affected by the reorganization.

The association warns that the issue concerns not only the interests of the residents of these municipalities, but also respect for European standards and principles of local democracy.

It argues that changes to the boundaries of local government units cannot be made without genuine consultation with the affected communities and without respecting Albania’s constitutional framework and international commitments.

In this context, the appeal addressed to the institutions of the Council of Europe comes as a request for intervention before the final decision is made by Parliament, so that the process does not become a fait accompli.

According to the association, approving such a reorganization without proper consultation would harm not only the interests of local communities, but also Albania’s credibility in implementing European principles of local self-government.