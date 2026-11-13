Albanian wanted by Switzerland for drug trafficking and money laundering arrested at Kakavijë

Albanian wanted by Switzerland for drug trafficking and money laundering arrested at Kakavijë

An Albanian national who was internationally wanted was arrested at the Kakavijë border crossing.

Officers from the Passport Control Department at Kakavijë checked him as he entered the country and found that Swiss authorities had issued a European arrest warrant for him for “illegal trafficking in narcotics and psychotropic substances” and “money laundering.” Under Swiss law, these offenses are punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Të lidhura

None found

After his arrest, he was taken to the Ioannina Crime Investigation and Prosecution Subdirectorate before being brought before the Ioannina Appeals Prosecutor’s Office.


Shtuar 13.11.2026 17:53

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