20-year-old Albanian dies at work in Italy after road roller overturns during paving

20-year-old Albanian dies at work in Italy after road roller overturns during paving

A serious workplace accident in Valtopina, Italy, has claimed the life of 20-year-old Albanian Rogert Ajdini, who lived in Trevi.

Ajdini was taking part in paving work on Santa Cristina Road when, according to initial suspicions, the road roller he was operating overturned and crushed him.

Të lidhura

None found

His colleagues immediately alerted emergency services. An ambulance, firefighters and a rescue helicopter were dispatched to the scene, but the young man’s injuries proved fatal.

The cause of the heavy vehicle’s overturning has not yet been determined. The Carabinieri have launched an investigation to reconstruct the circumstances and establish what caused the accident.

The work on Santa Cristina Road was undertaken by the Municipality of Valtopina to improve road infrastructure and was assigned to a specialist company.

The incident has shaken the local community. Valtopina Mayor Gabriele Coccia offered his condolences to the young man’s family and described the loss as a terrible tragedy.

The investigation is continuing to establish the full circumstances of the fatal workplace accident.


Shtuar 27.10.2026 22:00

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