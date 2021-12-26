Ndeshje e “çmendur” në Etihad Stadium, Licesteri shënon 3 gola për 10 minuta (VIDEO)

Ditën e sotme në Premier League po zhvillohet një tjetër ndeshje e çmendur, ajo mes Manchester City-t dhe Licester City-t.

Vendasit e mbyllën pjesën e parë me avantazhin e 4 golave, por në të dytën gjithçka ka ndryshuar me Licesterin që ka marrë vendin e “citizens” pasi për 10 minuta ka shënuar 3 gola me Maddison, Lookman dhe Iheanacho në minutat 55’, 59’ dhe 66’.

Rihapet kështu edhe njëherë takimi që u duk u “vulosur”. /albeu.com

Kelechi Seniorman Iheanacho goal ⚽ A comeback is on the cards here. Ederson saves from James Maddison and the Nigerian smashes home #MCILEI MANCHESTER CITY 4-3 LEICESTER CITY 3pic.twitter.com/PAqnv1Eqk2 — BirdieFootball (@birdiefootball) December 26, 2021

Ademola Lookman makes it 4-2 pic.twitter.com/gZzL8uHP8R — Back Again W/Troopz Podcast (@backagain) December 26, 2021