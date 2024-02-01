Armando Broja huazohet te Fulham

Armando Broja transferohet te Fulham. Arrihet marrëveshja për huazimin deri në fund të sezonit për rreth 5 milionë euro.

Lojtari do t’i nënshtrohet ekzaminimeve mjekësore dhe do të nënshkruajë kontratën nesër. /AlbEu.com/

🚨⚪️⚫️ Armando Broja to Fulham, here we go! Agreement reached on loan until the end of the season for £4m fee to Chelsea.

Broja will complete medical tests tonight in order to sign later.@TurkishAirlines ✈️ pic.twitter.com/9c0tXw4u7O

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2024