Armando Broja huazohet te Fulham

Armando Broja transferohet te Fulham. Arrihet marrëveshja për huazimin deri në fund të sezonit për rreth 5 milionë euro.

Lojtari do t’i nënshtrohet ekzaminimeve mjekësore dhe do të nënshkruajë kontratën nesër. /AlbEu.com/


Shtuar 1.02.2024 18:37

Tags: , , ,



Lojtari i Ilir Dajës transferohet te Legia e Varshavës

Lojtari i Ilir Dajës transferohet te Legia e Varshavës
Al Nassr shkatrron Inter Miamin, Ronaldo qesh ndërsa Messi i zhgënjyer

Al Nassr shkatrron Inter Miamin, Ronaldo qesh ndërsa Messi i zhgënjyer
Emrat e tre lojtarëve që cilësohen si transferimet më të mira të Klopp te Liverpooli

Emrat e tre lojtarëve që cilësohen si transferimet më të mira të Klopp te Liverpooli
Marash Kumbulla huazohet te Sassuolo

Marash Kumbulla huazohet te Sassuolo
Luis Enrique: Mbappe do të vendos së shpejti për të ardhmen e tij

Luis Enrique: Mbappe do të vendos së shpejti për të ardhmen e tij
Tirana dy ndeshje pa fitore: ‘Pa vuajtje, s’ka fitim’

Tirana dy ndeshje pa fitore: ‘Pa vuajtje, s’ka fitim’
Marco Silva flet për nevojën e një sulmuesi, Fulham vazhdon të mbetet i lidhur me Armando Brojën

Marco Silva flet për nevojën e një sulmuesi, Fulham vazhdon të mbetet i lidhur me Armando Brojën
Barcelona është bërë për “spital”, gjysma e ekipit është e lënduar aktualisht

Barcelona është bërë për “spital”, gjysma e ekipit është e lënduar aktualisht