What is Leukemia : Symptoms , Understanding the Blood Cancer and Treatment Options

a) Chemotherapy: Chemotherapy uses powerful medications to destroy cancer cells and prevent their growth. It is the mainstay of treatment for most types of leukemia and can be administered orally, intravenously, or directly into the cerebrospinal fluid (intrathecal chemotherapy).

b) Targeted Therapy: Targeted therapies focus on specific molecular characteristics of cancer cells and interfere with their growth and survival. These medications are designed to be more selective and have fewer side effects compared to traditional chemotherapy.

c) Radiation Therapy: Radiation therapy may be used in certain cases to target and kill leukemia cells localized in specific areas, such as the brain or spleen.

d) Stem Cell Transplantation: Stem cell transplantation, also known as a bone marrow transplant, involves replacing diseased or damaged bone marrow with healthy stem cells. It can be an effective treatment option for some cases of leukemia, particularly for those who have not responded to other treatments.

e) Immunotherapy: Immunotherapy harnesses the power of the immune system to recognize and destroy cancer cells. Different immunotherapy approaches, such as monoclonal antibodies and CAR-T cell therapy, are being increasingly used in the treatment of certain types of leukemia.