Bladder Cancer : Causes , Symptoms , Diagnosis , Signs and Treatment Options

a) Surgery: Surgical interventions are commonly employed to treat bladder cancer. Transurethral resection of the bladder tumor (TURBT) is used for early-stage or non-invasive tumors. For more advanced cases, partial or radical cystectomy (removal of a portion or the entire bladder) may be necessary.

b) Radiation Therapy: High-energy radiation is used to kill cancer cells or prevent their growth. It may be employed as the primary treatment for patients who are unable to undergo surgery or in combination with surgery to increase effectiveness.

c) Chemotherapy: Medications are used to destroy cancer cells throughout the body. Chemotherapy may be administered intravesically (directly into the bladder) or systemically (throughout the body). It can be used before or after surgery, or as the primary treatment for advanced bladder cancer.

d) Immunotherapy: Immunotherapy drugs stimulate the body’s immune system to recognize and attack cancer cells. Immune checkpoint inhibitors, such as pembrolizumab and atezolizumab, have shown promising results in treating advanced bladder cancer.

e) Targeted Therapy: Targeted therapies focus on specific molecular characteristics of cancer cells. They interfere with the growth and spread of cancer cells while minimizing damage to healthy cells.