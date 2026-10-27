Zegjine Çaushi denies buying a €240,000 home: I reserved an apartment with a loan and installment payments

Zegjine Çaushi denies buying a €240,000 home: I reserved an apartment with a loan and installment payments

Socialist Party MP Zegjine Çaushi has rejected claims that, just a few months after taking her parliamentary seat, she bought a home in Tirana worth €240,000.

Her response came after a social media user claimed that Çaushi had bought the home after a year working as an MP.

Të lidhura

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“Come on, Zeqine, one plus one makes three. You’ve become a sycophant like Spiro, too—a €240,000 house after one year as an MP,” the commenter wrote.

Çaushi said the amount cited was false and explained that she had reserved an apartment in a building in Tirana that is still under construction. She said she would pay for it with a loan and in installments.

“All right, then, what are you basing your claim that I bought a €240,000 home on? Or is it enough to make up a figure and present it as the truth?

I reserved an apartment, like thousands of other Albanians, with a loan and installment payments, in a building where construction has not yet begun. I did not buy a completed home. If you have evidence for your claims, present it. Otherwise, don’t make up figures and present them as facts in comments from behind a keyboard,” Çaushi wrote.


Shtuar 27.10.2026 22:45

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