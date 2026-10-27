You are a die-hard partisan”: Alban Dudushi clashes fiercely with Agron Shehaj: Tell those on the third floor not to message me; keep my family out of it

A heated debate erupted between Agron Shehaj, leader of the Mundësia Party, and analyst Alban Dudushi. It began when the journalist criticized Shehaj’s stance on the protests, questioning his conduct as a politician in light of his business activities in Italy.

Shehaj responded by accusing the analyst of being a “die-hard partisan” and raising suspicions that he had benefited from those in power. That was enough to send the debate in a different direction in the “TPZ” studio. Dudushi challenged Shehaj to publicly say what he had gained and warned that he would sue him for defamation.

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But the most tense moment came when the analyst mentioned several messages that, he said, had arrived on his phone from people he described as “those on the third floor.”

“Tell those on the third floor not to send me messages on my phone. I won’t let you go after me personally or my family,” Dudushi told Shehaj.

Excerpts from the debate:

Dudushi: What is it about Agron that bothers me? If Agron were in Italy with his wealthy friends, he would speak in favor of the protest. It seems like political bipolarity to me: in Italy he acts like a businessman, while here he acts like a second-generation immigrant.

Shehaj: You can make it personal, because you don’t know how I live.

Dudushi: If you were to come out publicly in Italy, you’d either have a lot of doors shut in your face, or you’d suffer the same fate as the Moroccan whose pages were shut down on October 17. This is a political problem. Because it makes Agron seem unbelievable to me as a politician when he comes out with a cellphone and bangs on police doors, shouting at police officers. You can’t come from the business world, enter politics as a right-winger, and not say a word about business. In Italy, Agron knows very well what it means to distance yourself from violence. The problem here is that the protest has circles around it joining in because that energy will bring them out like surfers waiting for a big wave. Agron is right about this, but I don’t know when this epochal change will happen—when these people will no longer stand out in their ambition to become prime minister.

Shehaj: When it comes to attacking me, you compare me with Italy. I know that representatives of the ruling majority don’t come here, and you show up wearing the hat of an analyst when you’re a die-hard partisan. You mention Pasolini, but also mention those who say we should be suspicious of wealthy journalists.

Dudushi: Tell me what I’ve gained. Tell me here and now. I’ll sue you in court tomorrow, and you’ll be paying off my loans for 20 years.

Shehaj: Others have threatened me, too.

Dudushi: And tell those on the third floor not to send me messages on my phone. I won’t let you go after me personally or my family. Show me my financial gains. I’ve declared all my taxes for 30 years.