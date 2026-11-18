In a delicate period for international relations, the rapprochement between China and Russia, as well as Beijing–Washington relations, remain among the key issues in global geopolitical developments. In this context, Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted his American counterpart Donald Trump in China, expressing hope for building a stable and constructive relationship between the two world powers.

According to China’s state news agency Xinhua, Xi said the goal of the talks with Trump is to advance China–US relations on the basis of mutual respect, fairness and reciprocity.

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During the reception, the Chinese president recalled his previous visit to the United States in September, when Trump and his wife had personally welcomed him at the airport. Xi stressed that the reception reserved for the American president in China was in line with the Chinese tradition of reciprocity.

“I look forward to exchanging in-depth views with you on important issues concerning China–US relations, Asia–Pacific cooperation and the global landscape,” Xi was quoted as saying.

Before meeting with Trump, Xi Jinping also held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. After those discussions, he praised relations between Beijing and Moscow.

Chinese state media report that Xi described China–Russia ties as unshakable and stable, calling them a model of relations between major powers, based on equality, mutual respect and mutually beneficial cooperation.

He also called for intensifying political and military cooperation between the two countries, stressing the importance of joint mechanisms involving governments, parliaments, militaries and political parties.

Meanwhile, Putin made critical statements about Europe, claiming the continent is going through a process of “humiliating decline.”