APEC summit: Trump and Putin expected to meet face to face; AP: first since 2025

President of the United States Donald Trump is expected to hold a separate meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday in China.

According to the Associated Press (AP), which cites an American official who spoke on condition of anonymity, this bilateral meeting will be held alongside trilateral talks between Trump, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which are also scheduled for Thursday.

Të lidhura None found

If this meeting is confirmed, it would mark the first face-to-face meeting between Trump and Putin since 2025, when the two leaders met in Alaska to discuss the war in Ukraine. At that time, the talks did not produce any agreement to end the conflict.

Previously, Trump had left open the possibility of a meeting with the Russian president, as well as with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. However, none of these meetings had been placed on the American president’s official agenda.

A separate meeting between Trump and Putin would take place at a significant time for international diplomacy, especially regarding the war in Ukraine and relations between Washington and Moscow.

At the moment, AP’s information is based only on the statement of an anonymous American official and the meeting has not yet been officially confirmed.