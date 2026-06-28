Xhuli Nura Speaks for the First Time About Her Pregnancy and the Donor: He Is Albanian

Juliana Nura, the former Big Brother VIP Kosova finalist, hosted the premiere of her newest reality show, “Eagle Queen,” last night, bringing together close friends and well-known names from the public scene.

At the event, she appeared publicly for the first time with a visible baby bump, officially confirming that she is expecting.

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Juliana has decided to go through this journey as a single mother, choosing the in vitro fertilization procedure, a decision that has sparked much discussion.

Public interest immediately focused on the identity of the baby’s biological father. Various speculations circulated online, and there were even humorous comments mentioning names such as Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, in an interview for Prive by Liberta Spahiu, Juliana decided to put an end to all speculation.

After reacting with humor to the rumors that were circulating, she also clarified the donor’s background.

“The person who gave the 49 percent part of the formation, the beginning of the embryo, is an Albanian donor. The baby is Albanian! Albanian from the mother, and Albanian from the father,” Juliana said.

During the interview, she said that the decision to become a mother in this way was not impulsive, but carefully thought out.

According to her, this was the best choice in order not to risk her own peace and that of the child with relationships that might not work out in the future.

Juliana also responded to criticism from those who consider this decision selfish.

She stressed that no one can judge her without being in her place and added that negative comments, according to her experience, mainly come from men, while women have supported her and congratulated her on her courage.

The full story of this journey will be revealed in the episodes of the reality show “Eagle Queen.”


Shtuar 28.06.2026 19:20

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