Weather forecast for October 9, 2026 / Cloudy with rain, what temperatures will be today

Weather forecast for October 9, 2026 / Cloudy with rain, what temperatures will be today

Today is expected to be dominated by unstable atmospheric conditions, with cloudy skies and rain across most of the territory.

Të lidhura

None found

According to the meteorological forecast, the weather will be mostly cloudy, with brief intervals of clearing. Rain will begin in the early hours of the 24-hour period, with low intensity across most of the country.

The situation will be more pronounced in the northwest of the territory, where rainfall is expected to be moderate to heavy, occasionally taking the form of short thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.

Winds will blow mainly from the southeast to the southwest, with an average speed of around 7 m/s. Along the coastline and in valley areas, winds are expected to strengthen at times, reaching speeds of up to 14 m/s.

Meanwhile, wave heights at sea are forecast to be force 2–3 on the Beaufort scale.


Shtuar 9.10.2026 08:11

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