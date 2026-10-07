We asked him about corruption, money laundering and drug trafficking” – Edi Rama ends interview with American journalist

We asked him about corruption, money laundering and drug trafficking” – Edi Rama ends interview with American journalist

An encounter between Prime Minister Edi Rama and American journalist Andrew Callaghan was marked by tension during an interview for the media platform “Channel 5”.

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According to information published by Channel 5 itself, the head of the Albanian government abruptly ended the conversation and left before the interview was over.

The debate became tense after Callaghan asked Rama direct questions about sensitive topics, while the conversation focused on extensive investigations into corruption, money laundering and drug trafficking in Albania.

The American journalist also asked the prime minister about his connections, specifically mentioning his relationship with Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, as well as the latter’s projects along the Albanian coast.


Shtuar 7.10.2026 23:56

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