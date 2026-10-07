Ibishi: Fire at Trepça’s transformer brought under control, 63 miners are leaving the mine

A fault in the electricity supply equipment left 63 Trepça miners trapped inside the mine this evening.

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Ibishi said that information about the incident was received at around 7:45 p.m. in the Tuneli neighborhood, where the transformer had caught fire. According to him, teams immediately went to the scene, intervened and managed to contain the fire.

He announced that all the miners are in good condition and have begun leaving the mine.

Three of them have already emerged, while the others are continuing their way out. The miners have food and drinks with them, Ibishi said.

Emergency teams intervened in the area, while the fire situation has been brought under control.