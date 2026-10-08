We are not cardboard cutouts,” Spiropali calls for more powers for municipalities and reform of the system

Socialist MP Elisa Spiropali spoke in Parliament ahead of the expected vote on the new territorial reform, expressing reservations about the functioning of institutions, decentralization and the electoral system. She warned that she would vote against it.

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“I am speaking with great regret, because I see that the theater continues not only in this Parliament but also outside it, where people are protesting. More broadly, we lack cohesion and trust in institutions, political parties, those of us who are here, the social contract and the pillars of the state. Together, we have eliminated the normal spaces for communication and trust, as well as the ways in which power and politics are exercised and administered. I am starting with myself, because I believe everyone should do the same,” she said.

According to Spiropali, the discussion should not focus on the number of municipalities, but on the powers they should have. “We must say it openly: what we are doing today is not territorial reform. The issue is not how many municipalities we have, but how much power belongs to them. Can there be territorial reform without genuine decentralization? Changing the map is easy. But can we jointly conceive how power should be exercised and ensure that citizens are closer to decision-making?” the MP said.

She argued that decentralization must be accompanied by autonomy and responsibility at all levels of government. “This is not only a matter of local government. If we want municipalities to assume more responsibility, we must also talk about the autonomy of institutions. Greater accountability must be demanded from mayors as well as from every other level of government. We cannot discuss the distribution of power across the territory without addressing its concentration,” she said.

Spiropali said mayors should not be treated as subordinates or used as prefects and representatives of the party in power. “I am part of this majority, but we must give them the powers and weight that are due to them, because they represent everyone. We cannot call them to meetings and treat them as subordinates,” she stressed.

The MP also criticized statements about winning all the municipalities. “I am sorry when I hear colleagues speaking inappropriately today and using such tones: ‘We will defeat them all, we will win all the municipalities.’ No, it is not normal to aim to win every municipality. Our institutions must be stronger than the people who lead them,” Spiropali said.

She also called for reform of the electoral system, criticizing the “three-quarters closed, one-quarter open” lists. “This is not about obedient MPs, but responsible MPs. Citizens must know whom they are voting for. We are not cardboard cutouts or people without responsibility. The way you address us is infuriating; our outrage must also be expressed within ourselves,” she declared.

“You act as if you represent citizens, but your leader tells you what to do and you do it. What great independence!” Spiropali added.

In conclusion, she said that the need for reform should not come only from political opponents, but also from within the parties. “We must earn victory and have the courage to reform our parties and municipalities by choosing the best people through internal party processes. My position has not been personal. You have a great deal to do on this matter,” Spiropali said.