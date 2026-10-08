18-year-old Swede arrested over suspected killing of plastic surgeon Alexander Aslani at his clinic in Marbella

Spanish police have arrested an 18-year-old Swedish man suspected of killing plastic surgeon Alexander Aslani, 57, who was shot dead at his clinic in Marbella.

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The serious incident occurred on Wednesday evening. An armed person entered the clinic and fired several shots at the doctor, hitting him in the head. Aslani died at the scene.

Spanish police announced the arrest in a brief statement, which said: “An 18-year-old has been arrested as the suspected perpetrator of the murder committed last night in Marbella.”

Sources cited by Spanish media said investigators suspect the young man had an accomplice. Police are searching for a second person who is believed to have helped the perpetrator flee after the attack.

Initial reports suggest that the suspect was dressed in black and left the crime scene on a motorcycle driven by his accomplice.

Several clients were inside the clinic at the time of the shooting. Jeannine, the doctor’s wife, was also there; she served as the clinic’s nursing director.

One line of investigation concerns the possibility that the crime had been planned in advance and was linked to a client who was dissatisfied with the results of a cosmetic procedure.

According to reported information, a woman had sent threatening messages to the clinic one day before the murder. She demanded a refund for the treatment she had paid for. It is also suspected that her partner had previously gone to the clinic and threatened employees.

However, the authorities have not yet confirmed an official motive for the murder. Investigators are also trying to determine whether the 18-year-old carried out the attack on behalf of someone else.

Alexander Aslani had received professional training in the United Kingdom and had previously worked as a consultant surgeon at hospitals in London and Birmingham.

His clinic in Marbella offered cosmetic procedures, including BBL procedures, breast surgery and other plastic surgery treatments.

The doctor had also become known for developing a procedure called the “supercharged BBL,” which combines fat transfer to the buttocks with the placement of implants.

The Medical Association of Malaga condemned the incident and expressed its sorrow over the loss of a doctor who was killed while practicing his profession.

Patients and people who knew Aslani have also conveyed their condolences. They described him as a sought-after surgeon among public figures, models and clients from various countries.

The authorities continue working to establish the motive for the murder and identify the second person suspected of helping the perpetrator escape.