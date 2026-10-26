We are demanding concrete measures on emissions”: 15 young Canadians face the government in court: We must fight for our future

A group of 15 young people from Canada has taken the federal government to court, arguing that its inadequate policies for addressing climate change violate their constitutional rights.

The first hearing in the case will take place on October 26, 2026, in Vancouver. The case is considered significant because, for the first time, a Canadian federal court will examine such a lawsuit brought by young people in a full trial.

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The lawsuit, initially filed in 2019, is based on the claim that successive Canadian governments have failed to take sufficient measures to curb climate change. According to the plaintiffs, this failure to act violates their rights to life, liberty and personal security, protected under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Through the case, the young people are asking the court to find that their constitutional rights have been violated and to order the government to develop and implement a science-based climate recovery plan. The plan would aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and accelerate measures to address the climate crisis.

The plaintiffs, who come from different parts of Canada, say that the impacts of climate change are already part of their reality. They link these consequences to massive wildfires, floods, extreme temperatures and declining air quality.

Sadie Vipond, 19, and one of the plaintiffs, said that she would finally be able to present her testimony before the court and express her concerns. “Our future and our rights are worth fighting for,” she said, highlighting the significance of the case for younger generations.

The hearings are expected to last several weeks. During them, the plaintiffs will testify, along with experts in climate, public health and energy economics, while the Canadian government will present its objections and arguments.

The case is part of an international trend in which young people and environmental organizations are using the courts to demand greater accountability from governments in the fight against climate change. The ruling could influence how states’ obligations to protect the climate and the rights of future generations are defined in the future.