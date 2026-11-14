VLEN proposes names for deputy minister posts

VLEN proposes names for deputy minister posts

Following talks between Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski and VLEN leaders Izet Mexhiti and Bilall Kasami, the individuals expected to be appointed as part of the reorganization of the government’s second tier have been identified.

Albrim Hoxha, currently deputy minister of Agriculture, is expected to move to the Ministry of Social Policy, Demography and Youth, according to information obtained by Zhurnal. Shkodran Alili is expected to be appointed deputy minister of Health, while Oliver Milanov is set to take up a post at the Ministry of Agriculture.

Të lidhura

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The list of changes also mentions Shener Biljali, an adviser to Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski. According to the information, he is expected to become deputy minister of Culture and Tourism.

The personnel reorganization affects several areas of government and is being carried out among the parties that make up the governing coalition.


Shtuar 14.11.2026 05:52

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