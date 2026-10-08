VLEN: Corridor VIII strengthens regional ties and economic development

VLEN: Corridor VIII strengthens regional ties and economic development

According to VLEN, Corridor VIII is a project of strategic importance for North Macedonia, as it connects the country with Bulgaria and Albania, creating an important east-west axis stretching from the Black Sea to the Adriatic.

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Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications Kaltrina Zekolli Shaqiri, who comes from VLEN’s ranks, took part in the International Conference on Corridor VIII, organized in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The event brought together senior officials from countries across the region, representatives of European institutions and international partners. Discussions focused on infrastructure development, cross-border links, investment, energy and economic integration.

VLEN considers that the completion and modernization of infrastructure along this corridor will improve road and rail connections in North Macedonia, enable faster transportation of people and goods, and create a more favorable climate for investment and economic growth.

“VLEN is committed to ensuring that the country’s strategic infrastructure projects are developed according to modern standards and in cooperation with regional and European partners. Corridor VIII positions North Macedonia in an important role within the European connectivity network and opens up new opportunities for the economy, businesses and citizens,” the party said.


Shtuar 8.10.2026 17:54

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